Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,491,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,268,000 after acquiring an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 671,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,124 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 278,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 270,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.03. 46,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,454. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

