CastleKnight Management LP Boosts Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 631.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Paysafe worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 27.7% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 196,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSFE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.01.

PSFE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. 239,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. Paysafe Limited has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $417.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

