CastleKnight Management LP Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 868,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,201. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

