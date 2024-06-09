CastleKnight Management LP Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.15% of Titan International worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Titan International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Titan International by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Titan International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of TWI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.83. 595,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,312. The stock has a market cap of $570.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $482.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.32 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at $657,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

