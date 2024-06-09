CastleKnight Management LP Has $791,000 Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

APPS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,054. The company has a market capitalization of $164.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

