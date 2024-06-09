CastleKnight Management LP Invests $657,000 in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.69% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,471,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 864,455 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,235,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,103,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 415,645 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 77,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 21,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $42,502.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,478.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ann G. Fox sold 216,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $470,247.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 508,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,059.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Crombie sold 21,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $42,502.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,553 shares in the company, valued at $648,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,134 shares of company stock valued at $798,574. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NINE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 338,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.59.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Profile

(Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.