CastleKnight Management LP Makes New Investment in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 667,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 786,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,191. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $490.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.21 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $130,767.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 909,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

