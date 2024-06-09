CastleKnight Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 251.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.26% of Lovesac worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lovesac by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lovesac in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Shares of Lovesac stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,961. The company has a market cap of $408.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOVE. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lovesac news, CFO Keith R. Siegner purchased 4,800 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Further Reading

