CastleKnight Management LP Sells 16,000 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

CastleKnight Management LP cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Lumentum by 697.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 591,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,833. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

