CastleKnight Management LP Sells 47,600 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

CastleKnight Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

PTEN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,957,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

