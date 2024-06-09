Catalys Pacific LLC Makes New Investment in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 721,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,000. Phathom Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 6.2% of Catalys Pacific LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Catalys Pacific LLC owned about 1.26% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $10.60. 513,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,082. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

