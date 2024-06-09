Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.8% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.94. 2,499,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,372. The stock has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.