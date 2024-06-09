Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CGTX

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

CGTX stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGTX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.