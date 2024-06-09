Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

