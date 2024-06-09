Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN opened at $45.75 on Friday. Ciena has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $186,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $186,636.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,330. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

