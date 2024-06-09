Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CIEN. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.58.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $45.75 on Thursday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $186,636.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,252,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $186,636.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,109 shares in the company, valued at $17,252,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,903,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ciena by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Ciena by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,893,000 after purchasing an additional 366,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Ciena by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

