Citigroup Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $191.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $192.00 to $191.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DRI. Bank of America increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.90.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.10.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

