Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

CZWI opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

