Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,964 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $361,936.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,268,600 shares of company stock worth $274,986,956. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,754. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.38, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.