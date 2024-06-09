CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in CME Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CME Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,458,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,290 shares of company stock worth $10,807,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $199.36. 1,886,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,671. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.67. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.04 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

