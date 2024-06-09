Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$80.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.44.

TSE CCA opened at C$52.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.341791 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

