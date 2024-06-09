Coinmetro Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,929.68 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $194.45 million and $16,929.68 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00010750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,648.93 or 1.00017172 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00096045 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Coinmetro Token

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,316,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,316,752.89 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.05572412 USD and is down -6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,996.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

