Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,617. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

