Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

COLL opened at $33.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $144.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. Analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

