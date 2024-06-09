Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,041,000 after acquiring an additional 574,509 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,809,000 after buying an additional 700,643 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,158,000 after buying an additional 637,212 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 21.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,468,000 after acquiring an additional 788,383 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

