Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 55,508 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,530,000 after buying an additional 366,854 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,910,000 after buying an additional 173,291 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,957,000 after buying an additional 305,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,745,000 after buying an additional 104,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,022,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.