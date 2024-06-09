Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.33. 145,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,972. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a market cap of $646.24 million, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 287.50%.

CHCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Community Healthcare Trust

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.