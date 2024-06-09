Comparing Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) & OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -50.42% -53.30% -28.00% OppFi 0.83% 25.16% 8.14%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $8.08 million 0.99 -$3.11 million ($0.45) -1.86 OppFi $508.95 million 0.70 -$1.00 million $0.06 53.68

This table compares Senmiao Technology and OppFi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OppFi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.0% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Senmiao Technology and OppFi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A OppFi 0 0 2 0 3.00

OppFi has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.99%. Given OppFi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

OppFi beats Senmiao Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

(Get Free Report)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

