Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $801.79 million and $18.88 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,784.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.96 or 0.00679179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00115439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00038718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.77 or 0.00240411 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00054572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00081983 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,008,901,022 coins and its circulating supply is 4,046,396,543 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,008,685,040.09 with 4,046,185,025.82 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19406103 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $25,155,199.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

