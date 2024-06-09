Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 333,836 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4,278.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,836 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.39. 1,235,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,590. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

