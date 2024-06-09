Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $311,236,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in HubSpot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,840,000 after purchasing an additional 180,822 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after buying an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.04.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $596.65. 320,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

