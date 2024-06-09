Connectus Wealth LLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

ADI stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.59 and a 200 day moving average of $197.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $241.88. The company has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

