Connectus Wealth LLC Has $8.37 Million Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.84% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,843,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,716,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 107,496 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 206.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 86,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,397,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.56. 55,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,225. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

