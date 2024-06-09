Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 15,106 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of Starwood Property Trust worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,223. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.68. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

