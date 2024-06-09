Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLB. Bank of America dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 133,375 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 34,765 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 39.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 93,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 25.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLB opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $855.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.39. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

