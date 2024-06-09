Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Core Scientific stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Core Scientific will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan purchased 65,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Core Scientific news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $122,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

