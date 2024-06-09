Corsair Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,018,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.10. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

