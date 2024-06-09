Corsair Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Medallion Financial worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFIN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 54,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. Medallion Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $53.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

