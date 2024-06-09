Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Ramaco Resources makes up about 0.3% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:METCB remained flat at $11.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

