Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 24,510 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,510 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 2.5% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IQVIA by 18.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.23. 1,305,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,343. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

