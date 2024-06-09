Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 83,817 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,817 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 8.4% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.31% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $26,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $14,196,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $81,981,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

