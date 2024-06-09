Corsair Capital Management L.P. Takes $272,000 Position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Net Lease Office Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Net Lease Office Properties stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 107,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,850. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

