Corsair Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Lee Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 17.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $1,210,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lee Enterprises

In other Lee Enterprises news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 726,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 86,500 shares of company stock worth $1,188,720. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEE

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEE remained flat at $12.33 during midday trading on Friday. 19,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.55 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. Research analysts expect that Lee Enterprises, Incorporated will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.