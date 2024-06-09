Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $13.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Coty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COTY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coty Stock Down 1.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Coty by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. Coty has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.