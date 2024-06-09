Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,065 shares during the quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,920,000 after buying an additional 4,245,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,745,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,134,000 after buying an additional 136,292 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,060,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,331,000 after buying an additional 406,769 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,130,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,985,000 after buying an additional 709,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,494,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after buying an additional 2,142,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,076. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

