Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock Position Raised by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Coty worth $20,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coty by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Coty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,494,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after buying an additional 2,142,622 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,803,000. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $19,251,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,076. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COTY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

