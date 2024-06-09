Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for approximately 16.3% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $138,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 544,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,406,772 shares of company stock worth $634,633,096. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Stock Down 0.2 %

CPNG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,628,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,159. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.12. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Coupang

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.