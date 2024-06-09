Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $219.47 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

