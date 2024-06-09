CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.63 and a 200-day moving average of $297.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.73, a PEG ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

