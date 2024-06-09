CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $385.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $390.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRWD. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.61.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.73, a PEG ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

